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Arizona Today - Interview with Col. Phil Waldron about the Arizona Forensic Audit
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1614 views • May 03, 2021
Dr. Lyle Rapacki discusses the current state of the Arizona forensic audit with Col. Phil Waldron. They talk about what a liaison is and isn't, and some of the misinformation being distributed about the audit.
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