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We made the Governor BACK DOWN he gets ORDERED TO COURT. Meet Some Mandate Victims
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176 views • November 22, 2020
Mask Mandate Update: We made the Governor BACK DOWN: he gets ORDERED TO COURT. Let me introduce you to one of his victims..... A federal judge orders the Governor to respond by tomorrow and orders him to Federal Court Monday morning!
Across the world, governments are using their only tool — which is force, or the threat of — in a futile attempt to fight COVID-19. Because the government does not act on logic and reason and instead makes knee jerk reactionary measures that almost always end in loss of freedom, the citizens are growing weary of their actions. As a result, massive insurrection and protests are taking place across the planet in response to the arbitrary and tyrannical lockdown measures doled out by governments who claim to protect your freedom.
Across the world, governments are using their only tool — which is force, or the threat of — in a futile attempt to fight COVID-19. Because the government does not act on logic and reason and instead makes knee jerk reactionary measures that almost always end in loss of freedom, the citizens are growing weary of their actions. As a result, massive insurrection and protests are taking place across the planet in response to the arbitrary and tyrannical lockdown measures doled out by governments who claim to protect your freedom.
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