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FLAT EARTH Clues Introduction - Mark Sargent ✅
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212 views • October 31, 2019
Published on Feb 10, 2015
Are we inside a Truman show enclosed world, thousands of miles wide? This is part of a series of videos that shows not only is it possible, but likely.
Plant the seed in your global friends: https://www.behindthecurvefilm.com/
Get the Flat Earth app! tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
New to Flat Earth? Watch this first: http://tinyurl.com/FEshortList
I AM MARK SARGENT shirts! https://www.etsy.com/shop/FlatEarthAnonymous
#SAMETEAM
Please like and subscribe!
Contact me directly at
[email protected] 303-494-6631
Send strange stuff to 2410 James Place #502 Langley WA 98260
Flat Earth Clues Book!
https://tinyurl.com/y9y6bjg5
Are we inside a Truman show enclosed world, thousands of miles wide? This is part of a series of videos that shows not only is it possible, but likely.
Plant the seed in your global friends: https://www.behindthecurvefilm.com/
Get the Flat Earth app! tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
New to Flat Earth? Watch this first: http://tinyurl.com/FEshortList
I AM MARK SARGENT shirts! https://www.etsy.com/shop/FlatEarthAnonymous
#SAMETEAM
Please like and subscribe!
Contact me directly at
[email protected] 303-494-6631
Send strange stuff to 2410 James Place #502 Langley WA 98260
Flat Earth Clues Book!
https://tinyurl.com/y9y6bjg5
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