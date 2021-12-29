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FARMERS & TRUCKERS 'STOPPED' AS MAINSTREAM 'FOOD SUPPLY' COLLAPSE (ICE AGE FARMER)
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172 views • December 29, 2021
FARMERS & TRUCKERS 'STOPPED' AS MAINSTREAM 'FOOD SUPPLY' COLLAPSE (ICE AGE FARMER)
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FARMERS & TRUCKERS 'STOPPED' as Mainstream 'FOOD SUPPLY' Collapse (Ice Age Farmer)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/57NCmmxYPjjj/ [SHARE]
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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) [email protected]
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As the unv'd are locked out of farmers markets and grocery stores, so too are unv'd farmers precluded from selling their grains. Ministers who warn of impending food shortages are promptly removed from office. The mainstream food supply is now in full collapse, and we must be creating ALTERNATIVE food supplies.
Thanks to Dave Steenburg for his video about Canada/USA truckers stopping:
https://twitter.com/davesteenburg
Thanks to the People's Media for standing up in a Toronto farmers market:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTf426Sl-is&;t=225s
================
FARMERS & TRUCKERS 'STOPPED' as Mainstream 'FOOD SUPPLY' Collapse (Ice Age Farmer)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/57NCmmxYPjjj/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) [email protected]
================
As the unv'd are locked out of farmers markets and grocery stores, so too are unv'd farmers precluded from selling their grains. Ministers who warn of impending food shortages are promptly removed from office. The mainstream food supply is now in full collapse, and we must be creating ALTERNATIVE food supplies.
Thanks to Dave Steenburg for his video about Canada/USA truckers stopping:
https://twitter.com/davesteenburg
Thanks to the People's Media for standing up in a Toronto farmers market:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTf426Sl-is&;t=225s
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