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Bllly would really appreciate it if You could die by Seventy Five. Pretty please with sugar on it. Oh and by the way - how about some Bug Stew ? And you can go ahead and eat your dogs and cats now.
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171 views • March 28, 2022
Oh boy this New Word Nazi order sure is going to be fun ! These people - like Gates and the other Dude jerk - are absolutely insane. How about a combo bug, dog and cat stew for dinner tonight ? Yummy. Let me order my second helping right away. Classic Alex Jones . He is one of a kind for sure.
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