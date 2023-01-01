Shout out to Canadian Prepper for covering the Andrew Tate arrest.

Check out Canadian Preppers Jan1 video regarding Andrew Tate. He does an ok analysis of what's up there and why we can't just allow known liars to dictate someone reputation on a world stage and they don't get to say who stands up to them and who doesn't. They're getting in front of this one before it gets started becuz they see he could ignite some sparks. Let's get behind him guys. Let's rally for him and not allow these scumbags to cancel the man before he even gets a chance to speak. He's in jail for Christ's sake. Give him a sec to release a statement and defend himself. Standing up for him is standing up for us all. We don't have to be on the exact same team to be on the same side. Hit meeeee! [email protected]
