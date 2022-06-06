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This federal agency predicts SKY-HIGH food prices are coming
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9257 views • June 06, 2022
Glenn Beck.
The Congressional Budget Office FINALLY has confirmed that President Biden’s economic policies are making today’s inflation WORSE, adding that his 2021 stimulus package 'slowed the recovery of labor force participation' (as reported by the Washington Examiner). But that’s not all…another federal agency now is predicting ‘overwhelming’ food price increases, Glenn says; the USDA expects egg prices to increase by 19-20 PERCENT from today’s levels. ‘We're going to have serious problems,’ Glenn says, ‘because how do you even get to the grocery store if gas is $7 a gallon?’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTurcBb30po
The Congressional Budget Office FINALLY has confirmed that President Biden’s economic policies are making today’s inflation WORSE, adding that his 2021 stimulus package 'slowed the recovery of labor force participation' (as reported by the Washington Examiner). But that’s not all…another federal agency now is predicting ‘overwhelming’ food price increases, Glenn says; the USDA expects egg prices to increase by 19-20 PERCENT from today’s levels. ‘We're going to have serious problems,’ Glenn says, ‘because how do you even get to the grocery store if gas is $7 a gallon?’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTurcBb30po
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