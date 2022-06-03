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InfoWars - Spain Admits To Spraying Deadly Bio-cides As Part Of Secret UN Chemtrail Program - 6-02-2022
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233 views • June 03, 2022
Psycopathic killers are EVIL incarnate... they seek the pentical of that evil through pain tortur and death of others the more agonizing the death the more they revel in it. Look up Biocides then look around at the worlds so-called leaders and tell me what you see. ~ JT
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