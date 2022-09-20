Create New Account
It's Not Just California
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago

The End Of Cars

* CA will ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

* Politicians across America want to ban gas cars, even in sensible states like Ohio.

* Banning gas vehicles means no one can travel — and everyone’s EV can be controlled and turned off remotely by the gubment.

* Are voters for this?


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 September 2022

