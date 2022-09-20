It's Not Just California

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The End Of Cars
* CA will ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.
* Politicians across America want to ban gas cars, even in sensible states like Ohio.
* Banning gas vehicles means no one can travel — and everyone’s EV can be controlled and turned off remotely by the gubment.
* Are voters for this?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 September 2022