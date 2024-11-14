© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk | "Robotic Taxis Makes Tesla About a $5 Trillion Company. The Optimus Robot Makes Tesla a $25 Trillion Company. It Does Become Kind of Post Capitalist. It Will Be A Case of Universal High Income." - 10/29/2024
Watch the Original FULL LENGTH Elon Musk Interview HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JkkWfzc4Jg
Who Is Elon Musk? Find the FACTS Related to Elon Musk At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/ElonMusk
*************************************************************************
**Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content