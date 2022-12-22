【AMFEST 2022】12/20/2022 Marcus WADA From Turning Point USA：The CCP Infiltrating US Media To Defeat America From Within

https://gnews.org/articles/614024
Summary：【AMFEST 2022】12/20/2022 Marcus Wada from Turning Point USA：The best way to defeat an enemy is by doing it from within. The CCP is doing this by infiltrating US media
