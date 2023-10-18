Create New Account
Turkey - Protesters gathered Outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul to Support the Palestinians
Published 13 hours ago

Protesters gathered outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul to support the Palestinians.

Adding this:

The United States is indefinitely closing its consulate in the Turkish city of Adana following protests, as reported by the American embassy in Ankara.



