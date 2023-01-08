Disney should’ve left us alone-Rizza Islam brings #Rizzaislam #MichaelJackson #ChrisBrown #Disney

Disney, The AMA’s and others should be humble. In response to their racist & unnecessary targeting of Black men and others Rizza Islam decided to bring correction .
Websites to subscribe to:
www.joinrizza.com
Www.RizzaIslam.com
Make sure to subscribe to this channel as well as these others;
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/RizzaIslam
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChbnADPatioZnPA6FnOX7Pw
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RizzaIslam
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rizzaislamix2
Shop here:
https://rizza-islam.myshopify.com/collections/all
Join these:
Telegram community - https://t.me/+FifUBo_6oY0wYTkx
Channel - https://t.me/IntellectualXtremist
Support here:
https://cash.app/$intellectualxtremist?qr=1
Become a member of the exclusive Free Thinkers community:
Www.JoinFreeThinkers.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.