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America's Frontline Doctor: The COVID Tests Are Not Only Inaccurate, But Dangerous
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412 views • December 31, 2021
More COVID tests are rolling out and more businesses are demanding employees take them. Dr. Bill Smith of America's Frontline Doctors joins me in this episode to present the truth about how inaccurate the tests are, as well as how dangerously toxic they are.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-frontline-doctor-the-covid-tests-are-not-only-inaccurate-but-dangerous-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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