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NWO "gay mafia elites" New Agers lying when say Boy Scouts not made by pedophiles, only infiltrated
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87 views • March 25, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022).
Satan Lucifer’s “fake truth movement” “soft disclosure” “great awakening” New Age Luciferian witches are lying when they say boy scouts was just infiltrated and not created by the Illuminati NWO bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist “gay mafia elite” just like the police & courts were made to hide their 5,000 year old New Age nephilim pedophile cannibal hidden matriarchal rulers’ CIA military CPS global child trafficking ring
After I exposed the satanic ritual abuse of the human specie and humanoid species children in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and Brownies, depending on what age group the bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites prefer on that day just like the Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pizza hotdog orders, the earth’s reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elites” Illuminati NWO did an excellent job to cover it up. They just told the dumb humans that if they want to file a sexual abuse complaint to the Boy Scouts, they must do it by November, and if they do not, they will never be able to file any complaints forever about pedophile sex crimes of the earth’s “gay mafia elite.” The Satanist reptilian hybrids would be immune to any future indictments. Then Boy Scouts just filed a bankruptcy and restarted their pedophile sex ring, all over again. They just told some small fragment of the human populace of 85,000 victims to file for complaints because they worship money for sex crimes committed by individuals, and paid them each 15,000 dollars, which is only a billion dollars to the Rothschild Draco avatar family that owns 300 trillion dollars and much more off planet and the CIA that runs the world’s narcotics and the Vatican Dracos that had 600 quintillion tons of gold in their underground tunnel from Rome to Jerusalem which the Rothschild’s Solar Warden space fleet and Draco avatar black nobility families’ Nazi space fleet split up as spoils, did a simple circus media show of some sodomy cases concerning dead “gay mafia elite” Draco avatars from the 1950s and 1960s. They did not mention anything about the masses of children being raped by the Draco reptilian chimera avatar “gay mafia elites” right now, and told to be quiet, or else their families will be killed. They covered-up everything about the bisexual “homosexual-leaning-nephilims” Draco avatar Satanist rituals in the camp forests with humanoid species children abducted from the Boy Scout camp grounds regularly as livestock. Even if they were to hide any future evidence of a Satanist world rulers Boy Scout rape ring, Satan Lucifer only uses one of his Illuminati NWO factions to get rid of the other faction, and keeps everything hidden using his mainstream media and tries to silence us real Christians by cooking us alive every day with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms. The courts and police and Boy Scout organizations and governments were created by the Dracos to cover-up and hide the “reptilian hybrid gay mafia elites” kidnapping of 12 million children every year, who are tortured & lesbian raped & gay sodomized & sacrificed and eaten by the Draco avatar globalist elites, and their leftover human meat thrown into the restaurant & supermarket food. The Illuminati NWO did some publicity on some sex abuse cases of former 1950s 1960s boy scout victims, and filed Boy Scouts bankruptcy, and then brought Boy Scouts back, and then brushed the entire issue under the rug. Most of the humans did not know that Boy Scouts was collecting complaints for sex abuse.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Satan Lucifer’s “fake truth movement” “soft disclosure” “great awakening” New Age Luciferian witches are lying when they say boy scouts was just infiltrated and not created by the Illuminati NWO bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist “gay mafia elite” just like the police & courts were made to hide their 5,000 year old New Age nephilim pedophile cannibal hidden matriarchal rulers’ CIA military CPS global child trafficking ring
After I exposed the satanic ritual abuse of the human specie and humanoid species children in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and Brownies, depending on what age group the bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites prefer on that day just like the Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pizza hotdog orders, the earth’s reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elites” Illuminati NWO did an excellent job to cover it up. They just told the dumb humans that if they want to file a sexual abuse complaint to the Boy Scouts, they must do it by November, and if they do not, they will never be able to file any complaints forever about pedophile sex crimes of the earth’s “gay mafia elite.” The Satanist reptilian hybrids would be immune to any future indictments. Then Boy Scouts just filed a bankruptcy and restarted their pedophile sex ring, all over again. They just told some small fragment of the human populace of 85,000 victims to file for complaints because they worship money for sex crimes committed by individuals, and paid them each 15,000 dollars, which is only a billion dollars to the Rothschild Draco avatar family that owns 300 trillion dollars and much more off planet and the CIA that runs the world’s narcotics and the Vatican Dracos that had 600 quintillion tons of gold in their underground tunnel from Rome to Jerusalem which the Rothschild’s Solar Warden space fleet and Draco avatar black nobility families’ Nazi space fleet split up as spoils, did a simple circus media show of some sodomy cases concerning dead “gay mafia elite” Draco avatars from the 1950s and 1960s. They did not mention anything about the masses of children being raped by the Draco reptilian chimera avatar “gay mafia elites” right now, and told to be quiet, or else their families will be killed. They covered-up everything about the bisexual “homosexual-leaning-nephilims” Draco avatar Satanist rituals in the camp forests with humanoid species children abducted from the Boy Scout camp grounds regularly as livestock. Even if they were to hide any future evidence of a Satanist world rulers Boy Scout rape ring, Satan Lucifer only uses one of his Illuminati NWO factions to get rid of the other faction, and keeps everything hidden using his mainstream media and tries to silence us real Christians by cooking us alive every day with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms. The courts and police and Boy Scout organizations and governments were created by the Dracos to cover-up and hide the “reptilian hybrid gay mafia elites” kidnapping of 12 million children every year, who are tortured & lesbian raped & gay sodomized & sacrificed and eaten by the Draco avatar globalist elites, and their leftover human meat thrown into the restaurant & supermarket food. The Illuminati NWO did some publicity on some sex abuse cases of former 1950s 1960s boy scout victims, and filed Boy Scouts bankruptcy, and then brought Boy Scouts back, and then brushed the entire issue under the rug. Most of the humans did not know that Boy Scouts was collecting complaints for sex abuse.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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