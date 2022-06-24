It looks like the Red Cross has been involved in organ harvesting from children in the Ukraine

Jim Crenshaw.The Red Cross is a corrupt child trafficking, organ harvesting cabal entity that hides its evil behind so called good deeds. Documents found in the liberated city of Mariupol Indicate the Red Cross was participating in war crimes in partnership with the Azoz fighters in Ukraine. More than 1000 medical records of children that were marked with the notation of "healthy organs" were found. Many of those children are missing or unaccounted for.





The Red Cross documents found do not indicate a concern about the Children's Health only about their organs and whether or not those organs would be healthy. There's only one reason why they would be doing something like this it is not hard to figure out. Source: The Brand23





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/D4Zstd4y1353/