PPE Masks Experts Speak Up on the High Wire

OSHA mask experts Tammy Clark & Kristen Meghan break down vital info on masks, PPE, and their role in infection prevention. Are they useful? Unuseful? Dangerous in any way? Every adult on this planet wearing a mask needs to hear this riveting discussion!

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