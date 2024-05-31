Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SHOCKING LOOK AT FIRST HUMAN CASE OF BIRD FLU IN THE STATE OF TEXAS
channel image
ChestyP
7 Subscribers
120 views
Published Yesterday

"First human case of highly contagious bird-flu in the state of Texas"

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=RgWnZi7n5rM

###

Beyonce - "Chicken Dance"

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Rcp2VL6c2b8

Keywords
texasflubirdbird flu

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket