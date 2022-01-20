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Senator Kurt Fevella Working at a Vaccination Clinic
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60 views • January 20, 2022
Senator Kurt Fevella worked at a vaccination clinic in Nanakuli on September 4, 2021 where he told people they had to wear a mask outside. Even the governor's proclamation had exemptions for wearing masks outdoors at that time. But Fevella, being a lawmaker, appeared to not be aware there was no law, mandate or proclamation requiring people to wear masks outside. Regardless, he called the police on people that weren't wearing masks outside. On January 19, 2022, when Fevella was asked about his actions in September, he said he was busy talking about Hawaiian issues and what I had asked him wasn't a Hawaiian issue. Does that mean injecting Hawaiians with experimental mRNA drugs isn't a Hawaiian issue? He then strapped on a mask and quickly walked away.
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