Social Anxiety Protocol: The Methodology

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The methodology for selecting the Nootropics in the Social Anxiety Protocol is based upon several factors...Quality scientific studies
An abundance of anecdotal efficacy
Risk-reward
My experiences
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The Social Anxiety Protocol for Biohacking Confidence
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