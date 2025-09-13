© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL FRIDAY ALEX JONES SHOW: Tyler Robinson, 22, Now In Custody — 9/12/25
65 views • 2 days ago
FULL FRIDAY ALEX JONES SHOW: Tyler Robinson, 22, Now In Custody, Named As Suspected Killer In Charlie Kirk Assassination! Planned Attack Online & “Full Of Hate!” PLUS, Journalist Nick Sortor, FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin, & Deep State Marauder Ivan Raiklin Join Chase Geiser To Deliver Breaking Updates & Key Analysis On The Ongoing Investigation! — 9/12/25
