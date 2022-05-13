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05/10/2022 Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said it is a dark time for our European region, as at least 3,000 people have died in Ukraine due to lack of access to medical care as a result of Russia’s invasion of the country. He called on all parties to enact an urgent and immediate humanitarian ceasefire.