Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Bank of England Central Bank Gold Price Rig Now Leads to Global Collapse
1714 views
channel image
David Jensen
Published 23 days ago |

Since 1987 when the Bank of England, Britain's central bank, started the London Bullion Market Association and started supervising London's gold and silver markets, gold and silver have stopped responding to monetary inflation by central banks. At the center, is London's (the globally dominant physical gold and silver market) creation of promissory note trading of gold and silver - essentially making gold and silver virtual assets - to set the daily price of gold and silver. Each day, London traded 2.5x to 3x annual gold and silver mine production. Big picture review.

Keywords
collapsemarketsgoldstockssilverfinanceinflationcentral bankslbmacbdc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket