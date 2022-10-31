The Bank of England Central Bank Gold Price Rig Now Leads to Global Collapse

Since 1987 when the Bank of England, Britain's central bank, started the London Bullion Market Association and started supervising London's gold and silver markets, gold and silver have stopped responding to monetary inflation by central banks. At the center, is London's (the globally dominant physical gold and silver market) creation of promissory note trading of gold and silver - essentially making gold and silver virtual assets - to set the daily price of gold and silver. Each day, London traded 2.5x to 3x annual gold and silver mine production. Big picture review.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.