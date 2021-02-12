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The King of England is the King of Israel By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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89 views • February 12, 2021
February 12, 2021
30 Shevat 5781

Shalom everyone,

I have been saying for many years that the Windsor clan would be ousted from the throne of England. A new king will arise, mention in the bible in Genesis 49:1 & 10; Isaiah 11:1; Zechariah 3:8, 6:12 & 13 and more.

King David's bloodline went to France [Jesus / Yeshua] of Louis XIII of France clan; Iran [Habibai beni David (David Descent Tradition)1 b. circa 687] & Europe, the Milesian (David in Ireland-Spain]. Ours are from all three.

Our main line goes to Europe Kings with many names such as Ollam Fodhla aka King David to Milieus of Spain and the Stuarts. The Stuarts line being King James VI, I the last Stuart kings to rule England, Scotland and territories.

So in this Bible Code we will see that this biblical king will inherit the ancient thrown s, lands in England, Europe and Israel.

This video is called: the King of England is the King of Israel!

England will be return to the "Magna Carta" and Israel to the Torah with a king & a Kohen Gadol, Temple Mount.

No more mask, no vaccines, no lock downs, open for business!


Enjoy,

Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)


Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)

Stuart:
https://www.familytreedna.com/public/Stewart?iframe=yresults

The Milesian
https://anthrogenica.com/archive/index.php/t-892.html

Habibai beni David
http://homepages.rootsweb.com/~cousin/html/p305.htm#i9077

Messiah / Mashiach / Moshiach:
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/1714864/jewish/Is-the-Messiah-a-Descendant-of-King-Solomon.htm
https://www.israel365news.com/155103/israeli-rabbi-reveals-date-of-messiahs-arrival-according-to-kabbalah/

[The Pedigree page on video was taken off]
But this is close:
https://www.surnamedna.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/DNA-vs-Irish-Annals-2014.pdf
https://www.eupedia.com/europe/Haplogroup_R1b_Y-DNA.shtml#DF27
http://fabpedigree.com/s064/f133680.htm
http://y-haplogroup.blogspot.com/2019/01/z253-in-cornwall-trading-atlantic.html?m=1


Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/

Politichatter:
https://politichatter.com/BenYishai



AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai


SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817


WeGo /Social Media
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai


Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
Keywords
messiahmoshiachend of daysbible codehouse of davidking of englandking of israeltorah codehouse of stuartking james vi iollam fodhagenesis 49 isaiah 11zechariah 3
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