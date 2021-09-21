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Lost Someone to COVID-19? Remdesivir KILLS COVID-19 Patients 😡
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21 views • September 21, 2021
Dr. Bryan Ardis walks us through how Anthony Fauci made sure to specifically use the dangerous drug Remdesivir to actually murder COVID-19 patients. He did a study (which concluded in late 2019) to find out which drug is most deadly when used against the Ebola virus. It turns out, this was Remdesivir. It was so deadly it had to be pulled before the study was completed. This was the answer Fauci needed to be able to kill as many patients as possible in the upcoming Corona "Plandemic" and (of course) label them all as killed by COVID-19. Blaming a virus for what a deadly drug accomplished. Check with your own country. Do you have above average death rates? Are you using Remdesivir? That might be the answer! Seem too far fetched? Too evil to be true? Watch this interview and judge for yourself. Originally aired at http://banned.video on September 20th 2021.
Mirror:
Dr. Ardis: The Medical Industry Is Responsible For ‘COVID’ Deaths, Not Virus
https://banned.video/watch?id=614916e2e20eb000d7b8d41e
Mirror:
Dr. Ardis: The Medical Industry Is Responsible For ‘COVID’ Deaths, Not Virus
https://banned.video/watch?id=614916e2e20eb000d7b8d41e
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