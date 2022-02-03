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Christie Hutcherson of Women Fighting for America Decries Sex-trafficking Tragedy at Southern Border
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26 views • February 03, 2022
In this episode of "Unsilenced," host Heather Hobbs visits the border town of McAllen, Texas, where she interviews Christie Hutcherson of Women Fighting for America about the disintegration of the border and the consequences in terms of sex trafficking. With an incomplete border fence behind them, Christie explains that the problem is not just at the border -- where she describes seeing places where women were chained up and gang raped — but throughout the country. And she implores freedom-loving Americans, both men and women, to demand a change to our open-border and refugee policies allowing this human tragedy.
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