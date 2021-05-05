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Freedom Angela Talks With Guy Crittenden About Escaping "Chinada"
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170 views • May 05, 2021
Don't like the political and economic path Canada is following down? Retired journalist Guy Crittenden is one of a growing number of Canadians who have relocated to different, perhaps safer and certainly more financially solvent regions where they can relax and put down new roots.
For more, check out the May 5th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Freedom Angela Talks With Guy Crittenden About Escaping "Chinada"" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/freedom_forum_news.
For more, check out the May 5th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Freedom Angela Talks With Guy Crittenden About Escaping "Chinada"" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/freedom_forum_news.
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