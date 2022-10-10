Create New Account
Will Robots Soon Replace Human Fruit Pickers?
Finding Genius Podcast
Published a month ago

Are robot fruit pickers about to take over the fruit picking industry?🤖
Desmond Layne, the Department Head and Professor at Auburn University Horticulture, where he draws from more than 30 years of experience to inform his role as a research administrator, weighs in on the matter.

According to Desmond, robots may replace humans as fruit pickers… 🍎

But there are definitely some TRADEOFFS to this, he says.
Robot fruit pickers, for one, are not cheap and may be slower than human fruit pickers. 💸

However, some fruit picking robots may also do the job of 10 human fruit pickers.

Would you rather have robots picking your fruit or still prefer human fruit pickers?

