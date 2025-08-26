© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Garbage Human - You might not like it, but this is the symbol of British resistance now.
"Don't touch my little sister, she's twelve". The state of Scotland: a girl who should be playing with dolls has to carry a knife to fight off imported attackers.
Why does the left want this to happen? Do they still believe a multicultural utopia is about to spring up?
Source: https://x.com/LeoKearse/status/1959746795401072710
Thumbnail: https://x.com/RusGarbageHuman/status/1960005481034088819