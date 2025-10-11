World’s BIGGEST solid-fuel carrier rocket launches from SEA - China

World’s BIGGEST solid-fuel carrier rocket launches from SEA

2nd flight for Gravity 1, made by China's Orienspace

From launch ship to space, putting 3 satellites into orbit.

a little more added: China’s Gravity-1 rocket delivers major satellite payload in historic launch

The Gravity-1 YAO 2 rocket successfully delivered the Jilin-1 Wide-Width 02B07 and Shutianyu Star 01-02 satellites to their designated orbits from the Taiyuan Space Launch Center in China.

✅ This marks the second flight of the world’s largest and most powerful solid-fuel rocket.