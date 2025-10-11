World’s BIGGEST solid-fuel carrier rocket launches from SEA - China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World’s BIGGEST solid-fuel carrier rocket launches from SEA
2nd flight for Gravity 1, made by China's Orienspace
From launch ship to space, putting 3 satellites into orbit.
a little more added: China’s Gravity-1 rocket delivers major satellite payload in historic launch
The Gravity-1 YAO 2 rocket successfully delivered the Jilin-1 Wide-Width 02B07 and Shutianyu Star 01-02 satellites to their designated orbits from the Taiyuan Space Launch Center in China.
✅ This marks the second flight of the world’s largest and most powerful solid-fuel rocket.