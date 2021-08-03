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EP 122: The Human Experience with Conrad
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11 views • August 03, 2021
This week we are joined by Conrad for an excellent conversation talking about his book, podcasting, food, spirituality, driving across the United States, instant karma and the difference between $5 and $20, the number 88 & some of Conrad's synchronicities with it, daily life lessons, being the change you want to see and not just tweeting about it, loops we find ourselves in, AI manipulation and what may be going on with online communication and the Internet, dreams for the future and so much more!
Episode Links:
Check out Conrad's book, Lucid Sacred Dreams: https://www.amazon.com/Lucid-Sacred-Dreams-Conrad-Guardipee/dp/1734111526/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=lucid+sacred+dreams&qid=1627828793&sr=8-1
Listen to Conrad's show, Conrad: https://conrad.buzzsprout.com/
Follow Conrad on Twitter: @conradg315
Sign up for a free Inner Child Group Hypnosis Session with Monique:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inner-child-group-hypnosis-session-tickets-165645087917
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Check out Conrad's book, Lucid Sacred Dreams: https://www.amazon.com/Lucid-Sacred-Dreams-Conrad-Guardipee/dp/1734111526/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=lucid+sacred+dreams&qid=1627828793&sr=8-1
Listen to Conrad's show, Conrad: https://conrad.buzzsprout.com/
Follow Conrad on Twitter: @conradg315
Sign up for a free Inner Child Group Hypnosis Session with Monique:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inner-child-group-hypnosis-session-tickets-165645087917
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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