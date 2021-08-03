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EP 122: The Human Experience with Conrad
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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11 views • August 03, 2021
This week we are joined by Conrad for an excellent conversation talking about his book, podcasting, food, spirituality, driving across the United States, instant karma and the difference between $5 and $20, the number 88 & some of Conrad's synchronicities with it, daily life lessons, being the change you want to see and not just tweeting about it, loops we find ourselves in, AI manipulation and what may be going on with online communication and the Internet, dreams for the future and so much more!

Episode Links:

Check out Conrad's book, Lucid Sacred Dreams: https://www.amazon.com/Lucid-Sacred-Dreams-Conrad-Guardipee/dp/1734111526/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=lucid+sacred+dreams&qid=1627828793&sr=8-1

Listen to Conrad's show, Conrad: https://conrad.buzzsprout.com/

Follow Conrad on Twitter: @conradg315

Sign up for a free Inner Child Group Hypnosis Session with Monique:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inner-child-group-hypnosis-session-tickets-165645087917

Please check out:

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_

Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy