Brighteon Broadcast News, July 19, 2023 - Global take down of the American empire shifts into HIGH GEAR

0:00 Intro

2:27 Commercial Real Estate

4:03 Electric Vehicles

10:05 Financial News

22:31 Breaking News

23:36 Spy Machines

37:41 Interview with Dave Hodges





- Commercial real estate fire sale has begun as one building sells for nearly 64% discount

- Ford slashes prices of its failed F-150 EV truck, while Tesla rolls out its ugly Cybertruck

- Nigel Farage deplatformed from UK bank for being friendly to Trump

- A warning about all financial services and platforms: Your access will be FROZEN if you oppose the trans cult or #climate cult

- Leaving TradFi is the only way to control your assets

- Self-custody (and self-control) means #gold, #silver and #crypto

- Feds seize mobile phones of former Trump advisors

- Why you need a #degoogled phone for #privacy

- Best practices for private digital messaging

- Don't buy and install SPY DEVICES in your home (Ring, Nest, Alexa, Roomba, etc.)

- Full interview with Dave Hodges of The Commonsense Show, covering China, BRICS nations, de-dollarization





