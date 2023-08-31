Sunburned Censored And Removed by 119Ministries.com PART 2

This wonderful free video was heavily taken down the Web by 119 Ministries and they suddenly did not want people to share it. There explanation was that there was things that was wrong and thereby killed their most popular and effective video exposing Satanic lies.They never explained what was in error but just slew it down and made a much more watered down version thereafter to replace it.



Now I have not gone through every single thing one by one, but overall it is a great teaching and one never expects someone to be fully 100% correct in our days, we try our best to the best of our ability and the viewer has to eat the meat and spit out the bones.



If anyone have the DVD version and don't want it any more or just wanna help out as I have not been able to find any place to get it, you can send it to me in Denmark, my address is as such :

Darkijah-Anders Jehovahsøn

JesusGod-Pope666.Info

Almegård alle 19 1.MF

2770 Kastrup

Denmark



Enjoy the video - Roman Catholicism is the Masterpiece of the Devil, Sun Worship with a facade of Christianity, Roman Papists they are not Christians but Wolves in Sheep clothing following the Biblically, Historically, Prophetically Roman Antichrist 666 and Satanic High Priest of Sun worship!



# # # # UPDATE # # # #

Did some further digging around, here is the description of the 2 DVD's teaching from 119ministries webpage before it was taken down - as earlier written, if you have the DVD version I would very much like to have it, I like to restore censored material and we have a lot of those in our times :



(2 DVD Set) If you are really interested in your relationship with God, if you are really interested in how He wants to be loved and does not want to be loved, then this teaching is for you. We take a hard look at a subject that most are too scared to consider critically, Christmas and Easter. This teaching is for those that are bold in the faith, and really want a relationship with their Creator that is founded on love, in the way He defines love. Prepare to challenge your faith, and Test Everything.

