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Kristen Meghan VS The Daily Beast
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145 views • April 30, 2021
Real Deal Media Presents: Kristen Meghan VS The Daily Beast
The Clinton backed tabloid magazine attacked our very own @Kristen Meghan Kelly . Using smear tactics, libel slander and fictional quotes, the seedy author of this hit piece gets taken to task by Kristen and Dean.
Visit: RealDealMediaTV.com for more
*Real Deal Report (Clip)
Help Keep these Broadcasts Alive and Donate today
at PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo: @TheRealDeanRyan
Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
The Clinton backed tabloid magazine attacked our very own @Kristen Meghan Kelly . Using smear tactics, libel slander and fictional quotes, the seedy author of this hit piece gets taken to task by Kristen and Dean.
Visit: RealDealMediaTV.com for more
*Real Deal Report (Clip)
Help Keep these Broadcasts Alive and Donate today
at PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo: @TheRealDeanRyan
Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
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