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Shocking statistics if true !
This
Australian TV is reporting that younger people getting cancers - including rare ones.
Ovarian cancer up 30%
Breast cancer up 50%
Bowel cancer up 71%
Others up like prostate - pancreatic - and liver.
Doctor blames "environmental factors" but refuse to admit that this unprecedented increase in cancer is from the COVID vaccines.