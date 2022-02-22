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Anima animus - War on man
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13 views • February 22, 2022
Zachary Denman, February 17, 2022
If the anima or animus is rejected, we emotionally deteriorate and become caught up in the fairground ride of life forgetting who and what we are... 📺👁
What is the Anima and Animus? The Anima is the identification of the feminine energy within the male body and the animus is the masculine energy within the female body.
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If the anima or animus is rejected, we emotionally deteriorate and become caught up in the fairground ride of life forgetting who and what we are... 📺👁
What is the Anima and Animus? The Anima is the identification of the feminine energy within the male body and the animus is the masculine energy within the female body.
➡️ Subscribe for more films and videos:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman
➡️ Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
iTune: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/zac...
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
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