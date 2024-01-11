Migrants Take Over Schools & Airports as Mayorkas Impeachment Hearing Begins

Elections have consequences — especially rigged ones — and the southern border crisis is one of the worst consequences of the Biden administration. Under DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, unprecedented numbers of migrants have poured unimpeded into the United States, with thousands even being sheltered in schools and airports. Republicans are trying to impeach Mayorkas for allowing this immigration invasion.

@ 11:49 | During his second day of testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that the six-foot social-distancing rule he and his merry band of technocrats imposed on us had no basis in medical data;

@ 22:23 | Ray Epps, the man who urged people repeatedly to storm the U.S. Capitol on J6, is sentenced to probation;

@ 24:49 | BlackRock laid off hundreds of people and lost tons of money thanks to its ESG experiment;

@ 34:06 | German farmers are making a fuss over globalist-imposed restrictions;

@ 34:51 | Globalist leaders in Poland are throwing the nationalist opposition in jail;

@ 35:44 | The world is anxiously waiting to see how China reacts to Taiwan’s upcoming elections.

