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FreedomZine INTRO to Intro
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25 views • August 09, 2019
No, this is not an Intro. It's an INTRO to an Intro.
FreedomZine is always saddened by senseless violence and any reactions that inhibit Freedom for anybody.
We'll have a REAL Intro soon...
Just wanted to get something out.
Pleeze No H8.
Just learning and practicing Authenticity through Creativity.
FreedomZine highly recommends more people practice Authenticity with Integrity.
Just-Kiss-It Approves of this Message, so if you need someone to blame...
You can find more of Just-Kiss-It and pals giraffing around over at:
https://freedomzine.hashbase.io/
Here's a relevant FreedomZine article to this video also:
https://freedomzine.hashbase.io/2019-08-14-Article.html
FreedomZine is always saddened by senseless violence and any reactions that inhibit Freedom for anybody.
We'll have a REAL Intro soon...
Just wanted to get something out.
Pleeze No H8.
Just learning and practicing Authenticity through Creativity.
FreedomZine highly recommends more people practice Authenticity with Integrity.
Just-Kiss-It Approves of this Message, so if you need someone to blame...
You can find more of Just-Kiss-It and pals giraffing around over at:
https://freedomzine.hashbase.io/
Here's a relevant FreedomZine article to this video also:
https://freedomzine.hashbase.io/2019-08-14-Article.html
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