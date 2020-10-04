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2020 Climate.gov Using Obsolete Science to Modify YOUR Opinion
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13 views • October 04, 2020
At 2:55 is the segment on climate.gov
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest
Today's Featured Links:
No-Ejection Nova: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2002.10717.pdf
Classical or Dwarf Nova? https://arxiv.org/pdf/2009.12993.pdf
Lunar Radiation, Harmful: https://www.uni-kiel.de/en/details/ne...
Binary Eclipses Binary: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10...
Water on Mars: https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158...
Potential Fake Dark Detection: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2009.12620.pdf
Nanograv not Inflation: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2009.13432.pdf
Pulsar X-Ray Burst: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2009.12896.pdf
Music by NEMES1S
Links for the News:
TY WindMap: https://www.windy.com
Earth WindMap: http://earth.nullschool.net
SDO: http://sdo.gsfc.nasa.gov/data/
Helioviewer: http://www.helioviewer.org/
SOHO: https://soho.nascom.nasa.gov/data/The...
STEREO: http://stereo.gsfc.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/i...
GOES Satellites: http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/ramsd...
Earthquakes: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
RSOE: http://hisz.rsoe.hu/alertmap/index2.php
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest
Today's Featured Links:
No-Ejection Nova: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2002.10717.pdf
Classical or Dwarf Nova? https://arxiv.org/pdf/2009.12993.pdf
Lunar Radiation, Harmful: https://www.uni-kiel.de/en/details/ne...
Binary Eclipses Binary: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10...
Water on Mars: https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158...
Potential Fake Dark Detection: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2009.12620.pdf
Nanograv not Inflation: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2009.13432.pdf
Pulsar X-Ray Burst: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2009.12896.pdf
Music by NEMES1S
Links for the News:
TY WindMap: https://www.windy.com
Earth WindMap: http://earth.nullschool.net
SDO: http://sdo.gsfc.nasa.gov/data/
Helioviewer: http://www.helioviewer.org/
SOHO: https://soho.nascom.nasa.gov/data/The...
STEREO: http://stereo.gsfc.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/i...
GOES Satellites: http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/ramsd...
Earthquakes: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
RSOE: http://hisz.rsoe.hu/alertmap/index2.php
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