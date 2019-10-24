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Dr Corsi Decodes 10-23-19: Biden scheme to steal $1.8b in USAID & IMF $ via Burisma & PrivatBank
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64 views • October 24, 2019
Join Dr. Corsi as he continues to reveal the truth regarding UkraineGate, the sources of corruption and parties to the misconduct, and offers new insights into the direction and probable outcomes of the ongoing Deep State war against President Trump. Help Dr. Corsi and President Trump drain the sewer. Become educated and involved: visit corsination.com
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