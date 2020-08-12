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Who are Traitors & Who are Patriots Will become Clearer Soon w/Bill Binney & Harley Schlanger (1of2)
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99 views • August 12, 2020
Sarah Westall


See Part 2: https://youtu.be/OCH8gCLq2TQ

American Hero and NSA whistleblower, Bill Binney, and World thought leader, Harley Schlanger, joins the program to discuss the very serious times we are now facing in the United States and worldwide. The extensive spying on Americans, with no one immune, has enabled traitors in the U.S. government and their allies worldwide to collude to take down the United States from within. The control structure they have created includes the NSA, intelligence, big tech, media, and the banking and pharmaceutical cartels. The data they collect, with their mass spying, enables their control structure to maintain power and to shut down any opposition in their way. This is why you are seeing massive purges (i.e. account deletions, loss jobs, jail time, etc..) of anyone who disagrees with them.

You can see more of Bill Binny at https://agoodamerican.org/
You can see more of Harley Schlanger at https://harley.larouchepac.com/

Consider supporting this channel by joining Patreon - https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Keywords
trumpobamatreasonconstitutionfbispyingsuicidesupreme courtciajulian assangeirseconomydojnsaag barrrussia gatedatabill binneysarah westallharley schlangercovid-19
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