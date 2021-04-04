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Giuliani shreds de Blasio, Democrat leaders over crime numbers
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0 view • April 04, 2021
NYC: As The Big Apple voted to end 'qualified immunity' for its law enforcement officers, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani sounds off on Bill de Blasio, and the Democratic leadership of many 'blue' cities and states which has led to massive statistical increases in crime over recent years, and if new regulations may make the numbers even more severe. - via America Right Now, with Tom Basile, Saturdays at 11AM ET on Newsmax TV
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