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The Fear Variant [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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12 views • March 05, 2021
Zachary Denman, March 4, 2021
The Fear Variant is the Second Part to Series 2. Kain is taken by the Police and imprisoned in the internment camp… Jara goes in search to try and find him… the Sci-Fi reality continues...
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Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield
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The Fear Variant is the Second Part to Series 2. Kain is taken by the Police and imprisoned in the internment camp… Jara goes in search to try and find him… the Sci-Fi reality continues...
Please Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/
Buy Series One Music: https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o...
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
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