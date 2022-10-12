Dr. Robert Malone: Something strange happening worldwide. It's trying to tear our movement apart

Have you noticed something strange going on lately within the health freedom movement? You're not alone.
At the highly anticipated Toronto premier of the film 'Uninformed Consent' on Saturday (Oct. 8), Dr. Robert Malone warned of a concerted effort to divide us, and that to some extent—it's working.
"There is an effort right now, as the truth is coming out, to destroy the integrity and cohesion of the resistance groups all across the world... do not let them put us in opposition with each other, we must stand together as community," warned Dr. Malone.
Credit: https://t.me/COVID19Up/15945
Support my work with a free or paid Substack subscription: https://vigilantfox.substack.com
Read my articles: https://redvoicemedia.com/vigilantfox
Follow my other socials at https://vigilantfox.id
Or use that same code to buy “The best coffee you’ll ever try” at https://mystore.com/vfox
Save 5% Off Dr. Zelenko's Z-DTOX With Coupon Code FOX: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=wmpgvtrNa6bk
Support my work, RVM, and gain access to exclusive content at https://redvoicemedia.com/subscribe/ref/8/
Protect your wealth from Bidenflation: https://www.gcjdjhs3e.com/3N116J/PS824/?uid=19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.