Dr. Robert Malone: Something strange happening worldwide. It's trying to tear our movement apart
254 views
Published a month ago

Have you noticed something strange going on lately within the health freedom movement? You're not alone.


At the highly anticipated Toronto premier of the film 'Uninformed Consent' on Saturday (Oct. 8), Dr. Robert Malone warned of a concerted effort to divide us, and that to some extent—it's working.


"There is an effort right now, as the truth is coming out, to destroy the integrity and cohesion of the resistance groups all across the world... do not let them put us in opposition with each other, we must stand together as community," warned Dr. Malone.


Credit: https://t.me/COVID19Up/15945


