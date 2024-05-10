Watch Lying Propagandist Chris Cuomo Participate in Genocide and Now Backpeddle – SUPERCUT!

(May 9, 2024) Chris Cuomo and his ilk in the MSM must not be let off the hook. They ruthlessly pushed government sponsored propaganda and lies to create division and fear, destroy America, help steal the 2020 election, and murder millions around the globe.
https://rumble.com/v4u6lx2-chris-cuomo-vaccine-injured-but-immune-from-learning-his-lesson-supercut.html
