Watch Lying Propagandist Chris Cuomo Participate in Genocide and Now Backpeddle – SUPERCUT!
Published 18 hours ago

(May 9, 2024) Chris Cuomo and his ilk in the MSM must not be let off the hook. They ruthlessly pushed government sponsored propaganda and lies to create division and fear, destroy America, help steal the 2020 election, and murder millions around the globe.


https://rumble.com/v4u6lx2-chris-cuomo-vaccine-injured-but-immune-from-learning-his-lesson-supercut.html

cnncurrent eventsliesvaccinepropagandagenocidemsmdeathschris cuomoinjuriesmontagecovidivermectinsupercut

