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The Innate And Incontrovertible Distinction Between Conservatism And Liberalism
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10 views • December 19, 2021
What is the fundamental difference between the political and economic left and right? What fundamental quality divides liberals from conservatives? Most people think the political right and left exist on a single continuum. Despite their differences the difference is just one of degree. Most people believe a centrist party could exist and could be created by merging the policies of the right and left. This is actually impossible to do. The right and left are divided qualitatively and these differences cannot be reconciled. Find out why.
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