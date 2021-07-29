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A Light in a Dark Place: Pentagon briefing on removing the God Gene... Funvax [27.07.2021]
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108 views • July 29, 2021
#Funvax ?
- As follows: The Killer Covid Vaccine: A Genocidal Bioweapon and Funvax Nanotechnology. So, when someone says that SARS-CoV-2 does not exist, they are absolutely right. Or, that the 2020/2021 coronavirus pandemic was a complete hoax, they are still right. However, a COVID-19 bioweapon is most likely being launched across the planet that is ...
- The FunVax bioweapon system is using at least 4 different modalities. The perpetrators are (i) using chemtrails to spray flu viruses and aerosol vaccines, (ii) administering adult flu shot programs and childhood vaccination schedules, (iii) releasing several variants of the COVID-19 bioweapon in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted-living ...
- FunVax: Fundamentalist Vaccine Pentagon Video, Document Reveal Aerial Vaccination Plan "In non-conflict zones, effectiveness [of the fundamentalist vaccine] could be measured by a decrease in the people attending religious activities." -- Quarterly Report on the Pentagon's FunVax (Fundamentalist Vaccine), 6/1/07
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Funvax+&;t=h_&ia=web
145 views Jul 27, 2021
A light in a dark place
1.45K subscribers
https://youtu.be/l6ar6jdeaR4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
#markofthebeast #funvax #Godgene
- As follows: The Killer Covid Vaccine: A Genocidal Bioweapon and Funvax Nanotechnology. So, when someone says that SARS-CoV-2 does not exist, they are absolutely right. Or, that the 2020/2021 coronavirus pandemic was a complete hoax, they are still right. However, a COVID-19 bioweapon is most likely being launched across the planet that is ...
- The FunVax bioweapon system is using at least 4 different modalities. The perpetrators are (i) using chemtrails to spray flu viruses and aerosol vaccines, (ii) administering adult flu shot programs and childhood vaccination schedules, (iii) releasing several variants of the COVID-19 bioweapon in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted-living ...
- FunVax: Fundamentalist Vaccine Pentagon Video, Document Reveal Aerial Vaccination Plan "In non-conflict zones, effectiveness [of the fundamentalist vaccine] could be measured by a decrease in the people attending religious activities." -- Quarterly Report on the Pentagon's FunVax (Fundamentalist Vaccine), 6/1/07
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Funvax+&;t=h_&ia=web
145 views Jul 27, 2021
A light in a dark place
1.45K subscribers
https://youtu.be/l6ar6jdeaR4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
#markofthebeast #funvax #Godgene
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