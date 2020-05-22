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NS Shooting: FIRST They Took The Guns, NOW They’re Targeting ANYONE Who Questions COVID-19(84)!!
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50 views • May 22, 2020
Press For Truth

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In the wake of Canada’s most deadly mass shooting in Nova Scotia the Trudeau government took the opportunity while bodies were still smouldering in the rubble to announce a new sweeping gun ban with a two year confiscation period and for any of the 2.2 million armed Canadian citizens who do not comply, they will face criminal charges, fines and imprisonment. But taking the guns wasn’t enough…now in an attempt to not let this crises go to waist, the government with the help of the mainstream media is attempting to use a new narrative, that the Nova Scotia gunman was a ‘psychopath’ and ‘paranoid’ about the COVID-19 pandemic. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains how the masses are being manipulated into going along with the official Covid 19(84) narrative.
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