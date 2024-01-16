Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why did they take their Phones?
channel image
Richard Bruce
162 Subscribers
61 views
Published 18 hours ago

Why did Miami police confiscate people’s phones after they just saw something paranormal at the Miami Bayside Mall on January 1st, 2024?


Keep this channel on the air, go:

http://freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html


or:

Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA


Alternate Video Sites:


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos


965. Why did they take their Phones? (1-16-24)


Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy


Keywords
black opschristiandemondevilparanormalgang stalkingshapeshiftertargetingbeastsreptilianalien abduction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket