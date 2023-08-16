Create New Account
God's Cow is Dead! Perry Stone
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

Perry Stone


August 15, 2023


Those hearing this in Israel, laughed so hard and yet it is a true story! God's cow died!

#perrystone #mannafest #prophecy


Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report it to YouTube directly. Thank you!


PSM Website: https://perrystone.org/

PSTV: https://perrystone.tv/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/perrystonevoe/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/perrystonevoe


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivSoVb6hDsI

godchristianprophecydeadcowtrue storyperry stone

